Carl Robbins Neal, Sr., age 87 of Castalian Springs, TN passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Mr. Neal was born September 27, 1932 in Castalian Springs to the late Jesse Morland Neal and Ova Ann Brown Neal.
Mr. Neal graduated from Gallatin High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University and then received his Master’s Degree as a Certified Medical Representative in Pharmacology. He served our country in the United States Army. Mr. Neal started his career as a biology teacher in Florida and Gallatin and later entered a new career as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative, retiring from A. H. Robins Company and Wyeth -Ayerst (Pfizer) after 32 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sons, Carl Robbins Neal, Jr. and Anthony Kent Neal.
He is survived by sons, Bill Neal (Debra) of Johnson City, TN, Richard Neal of Castalian Springs, TN, and Mike Neal (Kim) of Jonesborough, TN; daughter, Christy Neal (Geno Russaw) of Kingsport, TN; sister, Jessie Pavia of Castalian Springs, TN; 5 grandchildren, Nathan Neal, Rose Neal (Cody Struckhoff), Logan Bridwell, Taylor Bridwell, and Nicholas Bridwell; and 5 great grandchildren, Amelia Struckhoff, Isaac Bridwell, Breylon Tolley, Elijah Bridwell, and Za’Mari Bridwell.
Funeral Service will be Friday, March 27th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bob Snell and Dr. Ted Hill officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, March 26th from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 27th from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be at Crestview Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
