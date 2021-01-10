Carlton Ray Bugg, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 4, 2021.
Ray was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was retired from Genesco, Texas Boot Company and Elan Polo. Ray enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was the son of the late, Ezekiel and Lillie Veda Morris Bugg.
He is survived by: wife of 59 years – Linda Bugg; daughter – Ginger (John) Byrd; siblings – Lillie Mae Helton, Wayne (Debbie) Bugg and Harold (Teresa) Bugg; grandson – Justin (Liz) Byrd; great-granddaughter – Hadley Byrd; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Active pallbearers will be John Byrd, Justin Byrd, Pat Byrd, Barrett Hobbs, Bob O’Neal and Maurice Lavoie. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Bugg, Harold Bugg, Larry Hall, Mike Byrd, Ronnie Hobbs and John McLean.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com