Carney Russell Troutt was born on October 7, 1952 in Nashville, Tennessee and adopted from birth by Carnie Wilson and Ruth (Carter) Troutt. He left this life March 23, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Having first lived in Lebanon, TN, Carney’s family moved to Gallatin when he and Connie were in the 2nd grade, and Carney spent most of his life as a Gallatin resident. He got his first job at almost 15 when he started what became his first career at York’s Food Town.
He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1970, and was drafted into the US Army where he served from 1972-1974 as a Company Clerk before being honorably discharged. He also served in the Army National Guard in the mid 1980s. After the birth of his first child, he worked as an insurance claims adjustor, then a snack food routeman, before going back into the grocery business with Food Lion.
While there, he began his first position with the Gallatin Police Department as a School Patrol Officer. In May of 1997, he was hired as a part-time Public Service Officer, a position he excelled in to the point the department eventually made the position full-time. Carney won the department’s Civilian Employee of the Year award several times through the years. He remained a respected and valued member of the department until his death.
Always a hard worker, Carney worked both for the Police Department and Food Lion for several years until Food Lion down-sized and deleted his position. Later, he worked part-time with the Volunteer State Community College Police Department as Unarmed Security, where he also remained a valued employee until his death.
While his work life was important to Carney, his family and his church were more so. He was thankful to have been saved at 10 years old during a prayer meeting in the home of Prentice and Mildred Boze. He was baptized into West End Missionary Baptist Church, along with his sister and nine others. Carney and Connie both counted it a special blessing that they shared both their natural and spiritual birthdays. In addition to West End, Carney had also been a member at Salem, Faith, and Longview Missionary Baptist Churches, before moving his membership to Victory Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful attendee, giver, and worker until his health prevented him. Even then, he never lost contact with or interest in his church and regularly prayed for the members and pastor. One of his favorite ways to serve his church was as Security for Vacation Bible School, seeing all the children safely from class to class.
Giving of himself to others was something Carney did with no desire for recognition. One of the ways he gave was as a Lifetime Blood Donor through the American Red Cross. In the last year before his diagnosis, he was especially proud of receiving the designation as a Hero for Babies. Because of his blood type and immunity, his blood helped save the lives of some of the sickest of babies. This pleased him greatly, and he was disappointed when he realized the cancer, among other things, stole his ability to continue to give in this way. Truly, there is no telling how many lives this easy going man impacted.
Preceded in death by his adoptive parents, he is survived by wife Vickie (Cornwell) Troutt, sons Allen (Jodi) Troutt, Adam (Bethany) Troutt, daughter Jaimee Troutt, twin sister Connie (Steve) Perrigo, grandchildren Charlotte, Dorothy, Evelyn, Felix and the much-anticipated “Baby G”, as well as numerous extended family.
Because of this unprecedented time of “social distancing” and the Declared State of Emergency, a normal funeral will not be possible at this time. There will be a small, private graveside service and interment at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN on Thursday, March 26.
When possible, the family will schedule a Memorial Service for the many family, friends, and co-workers to honor this humble, quiet, unassuming, and dedicated Christian man whom they loved and respected.
In lieu of flowers, since there is a strict limit at the cemetery, the family requests donations be made to Victory Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 526 Hendersonville, TN 37077; The American Red Cross @ redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations.html; or the Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy, 721 Rucker Ln. Murfreesboro, Tn 37128.
