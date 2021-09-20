Carol Faye Turner Dalton, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on September 19, 2021.
Mrs. Carol loved her family and her dogs. She enjoyed hanging out with all the kids and loved to read books and watch TV shows/movies. A few of her favorites were any crime related show and the Madea movies! She was a beautiful, kind woman who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Chuck Dalton; parents, Robert and Vivian Turner; and son, Charles Robert Dalton.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Alfredo) Valladares, Christopher (Amanda) Dalton, and Staci (Michael) Rose; grandchildren, Timothy, Chase, Robert, Dallas, Taylor, Brooklyn, Kacie, Ali, Anna, and Lorelei; great-granddaughter, Charleigh.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 23rd at 2:00pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22nd from 4-8pm and Thursday, September 23rd from 12:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com