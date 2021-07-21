Carol Jean Blackford Farrell, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, TN died July 18, 2021.
Carol was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, J.C. and Marion Ayers Blackford. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was an avid Titans fan. She is survived by: Husband of 51 years – Randy Farrell; Son – Lance Farrell; Daughter – Candy (Josh) Wilson; Beloved granddaughters – Carleigh Wilson, Jocelyn Wilson and Lacy Farrell.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Deacon Tom Somoray officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel.