Carolyn Beckwith Bowling Cherry, 78, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning of April 6, 2021. Carolyn was at home surrounded by her loving family.
Carolyn was born and raised in Durham, NC. She graduated from Durham High School and after marrying the love of her life, Thomas Linton Cherry, the US Air Force stationed them in Myrtle Beach, SC and Tampa, FL before returning to Durham, NC. Over the years, her family lived in Cary, Charlotte, Apex, and Boone in NC before moving to Mt. Juliet, TN last year.
Carolyn was first and foremost a loving and devoted wife and mother. She worked at both Duke University Hospital and UNC Medical Center in Medical Records as well as for Durham Public Schools as a Teacher’s Aide and Speech Therapy Assistant. Carolyn loved flowers, gardening and birds, reading a good book with her coffee, and sitting in porch swings and rocking chairs. She was always ready to travel, go shopping, to the movies and out to eat. Her love of life included listening to music, everything about Elvis, and watching Hallmark movies and British comedies. She always treasured time spent with her dear friends and extended family.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Bowling, her mother, Pattie Beckwith Bowling, and her step-father, Ray Fearrington. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Cherry, her daughters DeAnn (Robert) Trevathan of Ft. Worth, TX, and Angela (Don) Molino of Mt. Juliet, TN and her son Dr. Todd (Martha) Cherry of Laramie, WY and her eight grandchildren Rhys (Tori) Trevathan, Nicholas Molino, Emily Molino, Andrew Molino, Julia Molino, Bridger Cherry, Ryken McCaughey-Cherry, Nash McCaughey-Cherry; her aunt Dixie Wimberly of Greensboro, NC; her sisters-in-law, Joyce (Dan) Whitaker of Ringgold, GA, Marion (Mickey) Broadway of Timberlake, NC, and Evelyn (Glen) Holt of Apex, NC.
Carolyn and her family were so blessed by the wonderful care and support provided by Alive Hospice, especially Olivia, Pam, Deborah, and Alicia. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203 in Carolyn’s memory.
