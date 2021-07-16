Carolyn Faye Zimmerle Coleman, age 79, died July 11, 2021.
Carolyn was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, Ernest and Dorothy Evans Zimmerle. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, James David Coleman and her siblings, Jerry Zimmerle and Terri Lanius.
Carolyn was the former owner of Carolyn’s Hair Styles in Donelson and she enjoyed square dancing.
She is survived by: Children – Sharon (Dale) Sweet, Tim Biggs, Darryl Biggs, Angie Palmer, Tracy Coleman McGill, Kelly (J.T.) Long and Jason (Ashley) Coleman; Brother – Edwin (Eleanor) Zimmerle; 15 Grandchildren, 11 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, #209, Nashville, TN 37215.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel.