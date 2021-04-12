Carroll Crispin Smith Jr., age 76 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away April 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carroll Sr. and Margaret Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by wife, Sheila Smith; daughters, Lee Anne (David) Laskey; and Deborah Quinlan; son, Cris (Isabelle) Smith; sister, Bobbi Jo Smith; and grandchildren, J.D. (Anne) Laskey; and Olivia Laskey.
There will be no public service at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com