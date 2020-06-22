Carter, Joseph Franklin, 95, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 15, 2020.
Mr. Carter was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet and a veteran serving in the Merchant Marines.
He was a member of John B. Garret Masonic Lodge and was also a member of the Scottish Rite. Mr. Carter retired from Ford Glass Plant. He was the son of the late, Thomas, and Donie Billions Carter. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mamie Sue Thompson Carter.
He is survived by: Daughters – Claudia (Tim) Hargrove, Carol Allison and Janie (Mike) Warner 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren, and 4 Great-great grandchildren
Private graveside services will be conducted Friday, June 19, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Fayetteville, TN with Terry Buckner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com