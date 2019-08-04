Cassondra "Cass" Shew, age 45 of Mt. Juliet passed away August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by father, Carroll Myers; and an infant son. She is survived by her daughter, Cheyanne Shew and her father, Jerry Shew; sister, Kat (Greg Ard) Lane; niece, Casey Frith; nephews, Dalton Frith, Parker Ard and Cullin Ard; Godson, Aiden O'Donnell; special friends, Tina & Kieran O'Donnell; and her "Bestest", Troy Klontz.
There are no services at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com