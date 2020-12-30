Catherine “Cathy” Carey, 64, of Lebanon, passed away at home surrounded by family on December 29, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Keith Parker and Adam Tune, is 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2021 at Maple Hill Church of Christ, followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Bill Bryson, Walter Naylor, Ken Stewart, John Kieffer, Gary Whitaker, and Dwight Farris. Honorary Pallbearers: Faculty and staff of Friendship Christian School. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 2-6 p.m. The family requests masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Sherry’s Run.
Mrs. Carey had been a teacher for 38 years, 32 of those years at Friendship Christian School. Her education was received from Cumberland University, MTSU, and Trevecca. She taught 3rd grade primarily, Home Economics, and library. She loved teaching, sewing, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Mrs. Carey is survived by her husband of 42 years, Cliff Carey Sr., children Kimberly (Adam) Tune and Cliff (Tiffany) Carey, grandchildren Jaheim, Brooks, Izzie, Reese, Reagan, and Emma, siblings Al (Regina) Cobb, Carol (Russ) Brown, and Cynthia (Danny) Brian, and special friend Laura Honeyman. She is preceded in death by father Jimmy Cobb, parents Patricia and George Berry, maternal grandparents Eunice and Arthur Cruikshank, and paternal grandparents Alvern and Bo Cobb.
Cathy will best be remembered for her positive attitude, resilient and graceful spirit, and her devoted love for her family, friends, and students. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.