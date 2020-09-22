Catherine “Cathy” Deason, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 16, 2020.
Cathy was employed by Bridgestone Americus. She was an avid car buff and a member of the Mid-South Chevelle Club. Cathy was the daughter of the late, Benjamin Edward and Mary Coleman Smith Lewis.
She is survived by: husband – Ray Deason; daughter – Kristin Martin; sister – Mel Lewis; step-daughters – Dawn (Jack) Whitson and Jennifer (Chris) Alley; grandchildren – Brayden Martin, Kayln Denniston, Carly Denniston, Amber Whitson, Hannah Prescott, Alex Prescott and Jacob Belcher; brother-in-law - Mike (Sally) Deason; and many nieces and nephews.
No funeral services are planned.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice in memory of Cathy.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com