Catherine Miller, age 54 of Murfreesboro, TN, died August 17, 2019. Catherine was an employee of Genesco. She enjoyed crafting, reading, hiking, vacationing and was very adventurous. Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Valerie Escobido.
She is survived by her father, Jose (Gayle Lee) Marquez; mother, Laurie (Gilbert) Munoz; husband, Russ Miller; children, Carlos Paredes and Danielle Paredes; siblings: Vincent Marquez, Demetrio (Heather) Marquez, Andrea (Greg) Duff, Dominic (Rebecca) Marquez and Lyrica Marquez; and nieces and nephews: Eddie, Nicole, Lainey, Sophia, Monica, Marty, Eric, Andre, Maggie, Anisa, Adrian, Kobe and Micah.
Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jim Johnston officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37203 or the Mt, Juliet Animal Care and Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com