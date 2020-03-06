Cathy Draper, 79, of Lebanon, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, TN.
She was born January 1, 1941, in Jackson County, TN, to the late Gervas Ward Jones and Bronzie Alba Keith Jones. She graduated from TTU in 1962 with a BS in education. She was a school teacher, and later went to work for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. She was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 Sisters: Sammye Gray Jones and Roggie Faye Johnson; and 1 Brother in Law: Robert Lee Johnson.
Survivors include 2 Sons: William Kyle (Lisa) Draper of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Jeffrey Ward (Andrea) Draper of Fairview, TN; 2 Grandchildren: Kenneth Austin Draper and Jefferson Wyatt Draper; the Father of her Children: Kenneth Draper of Cookeville, TN; and 2 Nieces: Nancy Lee Chaffin of Gainesboro, TN, and Melinda Doty of Florida.
Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Rob Draper Memorial Cemetery in the Stone community of Jackson County, TN. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.