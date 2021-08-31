Cathy Marguerite Ellis Johnson, age 73, of Bethpage, TN died August 28, 2021.
Cathy was born in Alabama and was the daughter of the late, Ellsworth O. Ellis and Marguerite Riley Ellis. She was a member of Powell Grove Church of Christ. Cathy enjoyed shopping and crafting. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Ray Johnson and her brother, Richard Ellis.
She is survived by: Son – Chris (Candie) Ellis; Sister – Alma Morgan; Grandchildren – Tiffany Ellis and Thomas Ellis.
Funeral services will be conducted 9 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chris Montini, Constable John David, Perry Riley, Jr., Corey Willis, Brandon Ladanye and Friti Bowman.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel.