Cecelia A. Morris, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23 from noon until service time at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Morris was born on May 26, 1938 in Davidson County, Tennessee, to the late Douglas and Lois Bauman Quinn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Clair Rohelier. She is survived by daughters, Jaime Maifeld, Janet Morris, and Judith (James) Alford; grandchildren, Victoria Cardwell (fiancé, Ryan Winchester) and Christian Alford; sister, Sue A. Murphy; nieces, Kim Bracey, Karen Cothern, Hope Rohelier, Heather Bracey, and Tina Matthews; and nephew, Joe Rohelier.
In Cecelia’s younger years, she worked in the education field as a teacher. She later began a career in the optical field, where she worked for 38 years. She was a lifelong, devoted University of Tennessee fan, through and through. Cecelia was a giver and loved to give back in any way she could, whether it be to others, an organization, or the community. She loved her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all whom knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.