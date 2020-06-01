Cecelia Rubbert, 58, affectionately known as Cece, passed away on Friday, May 22nd, 2020.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m.
She is survived by husband, Guy Rubbert; children, Tina (Mike) Dowell, Brad (Angella) Rubbert, Chad Rubbert and Tiffany Rubbert; grandchildren, Blake Dowell, Kayla (Kimberly) Ziemann, Triston Evetts, Brianna Dowell, Dustin Rubbert, Hailey Watts, Abigail Dowell, Joseph Watts, Jr., and Anna Joor; great-grandchild, Vanadey Evetts; sisters, Denise Wheeler and Andrea (Randy) Mckinleyn; sister-in-law, Peggy (Raymond) Tallent; brother-in-law, Kelly Ziemann; as well as many other extended family members and friends that she considered family.
Cece was strong in her faith and had a great personal relationship with God. Better known as “Nanny” to her grandchildren, Cece loved going on adventures and trips with them. Being with her family was her greatest joy in life. She enjoyed hosting dinners and gatherings with her large and extending family letting them know that her home was always open. She was a kind, loving, and caring soul that will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests in memory of Cece, memorial contributions be addressed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
