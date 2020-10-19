Cecil Ray Williamson Sr. - age 80 of Lebanon passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by parents Porter and Ina Jones, siblings; Leon Croslin, Jean Bond, Johnnie Jones, Joyce Gregory, Alex Jones, Linda Bennett and son-in-law, Richard Smallwood. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annie Hulse Williamson; sons, Cecil Ray Williamson Jr., Frankie Williamson and Wesley Williamson; daughters, Gina Smallwood and Kristine Williamson; sister; Bobbie (E.H) Sweeton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cecil was a brick mason and worked on many houses in Lebanon and the surrounding areas. He was a member of Berea Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service beginning at 12 noon at the Partee House, 233 W. Main St. Lebanon TN. Interment to follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obituary line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com