Celia Thompson Clemmons - age 75 of Lebanon passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by parents Cecil and Katherine Thompson; father and mother-in-law James Cecil and Cora Lee Clemmons; husband James Alvis "Jac" Clemmons; and brother-in-law David Baird. She is survived by children Alice (Chris) James, Patrick (Holly) Clemmons, and Carol (Tim) Teel; Mom-Mom's grandchildren, Caleb (Lindsay) James, Colby James, Cassie Teel (James) Russell, Chelsey James (Jason) Smith, Dalton Teel, Briana (fiancé Jacob Dismang) Clemmons, Eli Teel, Alanna Clemmons, Hallie Anne Teel, J.T. Clemmons, and Carson Teel; great-grandchildren Emmarie Clemmons and Olivia James; sister Peggy (Larry) Horn; sisters-in-law Faye (Fred) Vanhook and Gaye Baird; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other loving family members.
Mrs. Clemmons was a member of Berea Church of Christ. She began her career as a bookkeeper and worked numerous years as a pharmacy tech retiring from Kroger Pharmacy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Berea Church of Christ, 50 Berea Church Rd., Lebanon from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Lee Mangrum will officiate. Pallbearers will be Caleb and Colby James, J.T. Clemmons, Dalton, Eli, and Carson Teel, James Russell, Jason Smith, and Jacob Dismang. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hamby, Jon Jenkins, and her nephews James Franklin Vanhook, Will Baird, Dan Baird, Bryan Horn, Jim Conroy, Nick Holleman, and Johnny Harvey.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Berea Church of Christ youth or building fund.
The family would like for those attending to please wear masks.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obituary line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com