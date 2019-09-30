Chace Allen Sharrer, age 23of Woodbury, TN, diedSeptember 26, 2019.
Chace was a 2014 graduate of Cannon County High School. He was a gamer and enjoyed fishing, kayaking and the outdoors. Chace was preceded in death by his mother, Dianna Lynn Nedrow Sharrer.
He is survived by his father, Troy Sharrer of Gallatin, TN; sister, Kaylie Nicole (Matthew) Johnson of Gallatin, TN; grandparents, Roxie and Ed Casale of Murfreesboro, TN, Roy Nichols of Michigan and Beverly Nedrow of Michigan; aunts and uncles, Rick and Theresa Nedrow of Michigan, Jennifer Nedrow of Michigan, Chris and Rebecca Baker of Clarksville, TN and Jason Budzinski and Amber Whitney of Ohio; and great-aunt, Brenda Baker of Jackson Center, PA.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the home of Roxie and Ed Casale to celebrate Chace’s life.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, 295 Plus Park Blvd., #201, Nashville, TN 37217.
Arrangements by at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com