Charles Albert Bruning, 72, of Lebanon, Tennessee, lived a full, abundantly blessed life defined by his faith, family, and friends. Charles passed to the Lord’s Heavenly Home on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, following his journey with cancer. All the prayers of healing for Charles have been answered. While we would have liked it to be on this Earth, God has healed by taking him to Heaven. He leaves a legacy of fighting the good fight, keeping the faith, and winning the race.
The Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community (14544 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138). Inurnment will be at 1:00 p.m. at Nashville National Cemetery (1420 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, TN 37115). The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28th from 10:00 a.m. until mass at 11:00 a.m.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Cheryl Bruning; children, Kathleen (Richard) Kennedy, Christine (Jeremie) Perry, Jeanine Bruning, Jaclyn Bruning, and Richard (Sarah) Fyhr; grandchildren, Brycen Bruning, Gavin Kennedy, Gabrielle Perry, Avalyn Bruning, Elliana Fyhr, and Cora Fyhr; siblings, Diane (Paul) Boettcher, Alfred (Mary) Bruning, and Donald (Maureen) Bruning; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Marilyn MacDonald.
Born on Sunday, September 28th, 1947 in Queens, New York to the late Alfred and Olga Kuenzig Bruning, he was one of five children who loved deeply and took pride in his 100% German heritage. Charles served in the United States Air Force for four years as a Sergeant, after which he had a long career with American Airlines. In 1975, he married Cheryl Bittner, with whom he had four daughters and a son. He spent many years raising his family in Long Island, New York until moving to Lebanon, Tennessee in 1986.
Charles was a loving Husband, Dad, Poppy, Brother and Uncle. He was our hero and biggest supporter. We felt completely and unconditionally loved. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family gatherings, and provided a sense of humor to make us all laugh. Charles enjoyed painting, the beach, fishing, the New York Giants, collecting stamps and coins, and loved apple pie. His love will forever live in our hearts. Until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be addressed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.