Charles Allen Rigsby, 73, died Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020 at his residence in Watertown.
He was born May 7, 1946, he was the son of the late Jere Lee Rigsby and Geraldine Peak Rigsby and was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Jean Rigsby in 2017; brother, Jere Lee Rigsby, Jr.; and sister, Lois "Maggie" Rigsby.
Charles was a retired employee of TRW Ross Gear and veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Jed) Rigsby-Perryman of Las Vegas, NV, James Childress of Lebanon, John (Twinkle) Childress of Jacksonville, NC, and Laura Clark of Scottsville, KY; grandchildren, Douglas Grant Perryman, Taylor (Jason) Reser, Zack Clark, Scott Childress, Austin and Blake Childress, Jonathan, Patrick and Joshua Childress; great-grandchildren, Matthew Childress, Avery Childress and Reina Reser.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Joshua Childress officiating. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and prior to services on Tuesday. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318