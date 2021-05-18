Charles Cleveland “Bill” Beatty passed away on May 8, 2021 at age 95.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Graveside Service, conducted by Charles Wayne Beatty and Mike Flanagan, was 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Beatty Cemetery, Hohenwald TN. Pallbearers: Carl Hollingsworth, Tommy Hollingsworth, Gary Beatty, Jeff Beatty, Bryan Flanagan, and Kyle Flanagan.
Charles Cleveland Beatty was born in Old Hickory TN to Mildred Fain and Samuel Beatty. He was a combat vet in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Capps Naval Destroyer in South Pacific, Fireman 1st Class. In civilian life, he was Chief Steamship Engineer for Lykes Shipping Company for 35 years. He enjoyed working outdoors, farming, gardening, cutting grass, and lawn care. He also loved to travel, and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Beatty is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bulah Cherry Beatty, sons Charles Wayne (Linda) Beatty, Mike (Sharon) Flanagan, and Craig Flanagan, grandchildren Kristi (Justin) Peek, Kelsey (Zane) Summers, Bryan (Bonnie) Flanagan, and Kyle (Julianne) Flanagan, brother Bob Beatty, sister Ina Rae Robbins, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Mildred and Samuel Beatty, several brothers and sisters.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Sam Crutcher, Craig Flanagan, and Pavilion Long Term Care team.