Charles David Redmon - age 62 of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by father William Monroe Redmon; stepfather William Edward "Bill" Wade; and sister Dolores Ann Redmon. He is survived by mother Treva Wade; son Robert Edward Redmon; sisters Deborah Redmon, Donna Redmon, and Carol Dillon; and brother Michael (Misty) Wade.
Mr. Redmon was a Marine veteran and a machinist for TRW.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Sherry's Run, PO Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obituary line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com