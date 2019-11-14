Charles E. Bishop, Jr., 73, diedOctober 26, 2019.
Charles was a native of Nashville, TN where he attended West End High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Charles always had a love for flying and had his private pilot’s license. He was a histologist and had worked in Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA and Naples, FL. Charles was a former employee of the Metro Medical Examiner’s office and owned his own business, Top to Bottom. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eluid Bishop, Sr. and his mother, Margaret Pippen.
He is survived by his children: Erika Denise Gallman, Ian Douglas Bishop, Chad Allen (Aimee Patrice) Bishop and Charles Cameron Bishop; brother, David Earl (Carolyn) Bishop; sister, Carole Faye Allen; grandchildren: Reagan Gallman, Jackson Alexander Gallman, Aubree Taylor Bishop, Alexander James Bishop and Austin Cameron Bishop; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Charles Haley officiating. Interment with military honors will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Veterans organization of your choice.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com