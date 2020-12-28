Charles Edward Haskins- age 88 passed away Thursday December 24, 2020 in the Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Lebanon, Tn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson Haskins & Mary Ruth Moore; sister, Mary Katherine Wray: brothers, William Everette Haskins & John Harold Haskins.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years and one month, Ramona Piercey Haskins; sons, Ricky(Kathy) Haskins & Jeff(Tammy) Haskins; daughters, Sherry(Bobby) Carr & Dana (Tony) Whited; sisters, Patricia Ann Tinnon & Susan Carol(Haylen) Boston; grandchildren, Brandy(Nick) Hays, Dusty(Lauren) Haskins, Brian(Heather) Carr, Travis Daily, Cody(Jenni Beth) Haskins, Courtney(Brent) Ford, Tyler Daily, Joshua(Callie) Haskins, Tatum(Amber) Daily, Lucas Haskins, Jacob Haskins, & Tana Whited; 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews; a special thank you for the loving care shown from, Dr. Roger McKinney & his nurse Chelsie Shaw and the staff of Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.
Mr. Haskins along with his loving wife Ramona have been owners of Lebanon Chemical Company for 53 years. He started his career as owner of Haskins Sinclair Gas Station just off the Lebanon Public Square. He was a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ for 67 years. A devoted baseball coach for the Optimist Little League. A Life-time member of the Wilson Co. Sportsman's Club & Lebanon Wilson Co. Chamber of Commerce.
Visitation will be held on Monday December 28th 2-8 p.m. in the Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tn 37087. Visitation Tuesday December 29th 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Highland Heights Church of Christ. Bro. Barry Keene, Bro. F.H Gates & Bro. Keith Pickard will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Mr. Haskins' grandsons will serve as active pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in his memory to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund, 505 N. Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tenn 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com