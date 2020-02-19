Charles G. Cothren, 77, passed away Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 in the Quality Health Care Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Mayo Cothern and Margaret Tubb Cothern; brother, Terry Lynn Cothern; nephew, Terry Lynn Cothern II.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda Underwood Cothern; daughter, Jennifer Cothern of Murfreesboro; son, Jeremy Charles Cothern of Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Cothern was a retired employee and served with the Tennessee Army National Guard and was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Thursday Feb. 20 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday Feb. 21 from noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Mike Wamble and Bro. Joe Widick will officiate the services. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active and honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Cothern's family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations may be made in Charles' memory to the Maple Hill Church of Christ Building Fund, 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon, Tn. 37087. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com