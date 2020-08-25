Charles H. “J.R.” Mobley, Jr.

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.