Charles Joe Churchwell was born on May 17, 1940 in Mousetail Landing in Perry County, TN. He passed away on March 9, 2020 in Lebanon, TN. He and his wife, Gay, married on March 8, 1963, and he loved spending time with her, his family, and his many fishing buddies. He and Gay are members of Highland Heights Church of Christ.
Charlie retired from the City of Lebanon after twenty-four dedicated years. He also served Wilson County after retirement as a part-time Judicial Commissioner. He was loved by many and never met a stranger in his 79 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint Washington Churchwell and Bertha Ida Mae Churchwell.
He is survived by his wife Gay Churchwell; daughter, Genet (Jim) Clum; son, Chris (Christy) Churchwell; sister, Ann (Les) Murphy; grandchildren, Zachary Clum, Lauren (Matt) Burton, and Megan (Nathan) Selby, and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Connor York, Landen Clum, River Clum, and Madelyn Burton.
Visitation was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Highland Heights Church of Christ from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Bro. Barry Keene and Bro. F.H. Gates officiated. Honorary pallbearers were the City of Lebanon Public Works retirees, Wayne Barrett, Alton Driver, Dan Zajak, Robin Curtis, Alan Foutch , Bernie Ash, David Gibbs, and Howard Hementoler.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Highland Heights Church of Christ Office (Building Fund) 505 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, Tn 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com.