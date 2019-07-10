Charles Joseph Chasse Jr., age 74 of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Catherine Batcheler.
He is survived by wife of 37 years, Dee Chasse; children, Margaret Lemmond, Heather (Derrick) Cope, Mark Jacobs, April Roddy, and Chas (Deidre) Chasse; brother, Jim Chasse and Jim Leavitt; sister, Pat Chasse; grandchildren, Wesley Cope, Ashley Lehew, Bailey Roddy, Maxwell Taylor, Charlie Chasse, and MaKayla Williamson; great-granddaughter, Kloey Lehew; and all his Burger King buddies.
Mr. Chasse was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired from ACI Glass Company. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 OBIT LINE 615-444 7700 www.partlowchapel.com