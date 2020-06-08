Graveside services for Mr. Charles L. Weaver will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jason Harlin officiating. Visitation Sunday 11:00 A.M. – 1:45 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mr. Weaver, 91, of Lebanon passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
Born May 12, 1929, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late Jack and Goldie Hall Weaver. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Textron after 36 ½ years. He was an active member of Bartons Creek Baptist Church where he had taught Sunday school and had served as Training Union Director. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bobby (Verdana) Weaver.
He is survived by his wife of over sixty four years, Kathleen Hight Weaver; three nephews, and a niece.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Avalon Hospice and also to their many friends during this time.
Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, 1310 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com