Charles Lee Carter, age 68 of Gallatin, TN, passed away August 31, 2019. Mr. Carter was born December 6, 1950 in Lebanon, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Charlene Maggart Carter.
He is survived by devoted wife of 49 years Joan Shoulders Carter; daughters, Collette Ramkissoon (Lal), Rhonda Parman (Steve) and Mary Beth Underwood (Andrew); sisters, Linda Sloan and Daphne Page (Jr.); seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Mr. Carter served in US Army for 2 years of Active Duty also work at TVA for 35 years.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 4 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Bro. Jerry Boze officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, September 4 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to West End Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund 440 W. Main St. Gallatin, TN 37066 or Mace’s Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 in Mr. Carter’s Memory.
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 584 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com. (615) 502-0011 obit line (615) 502-0555