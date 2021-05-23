Charles Michael ‘Mike’ Davis, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away May 17, 2021.
Mike was preceded in death by parents, Charles Tyson and Lorene Davis; and brother, Larry Davis.
He is survived by wife of 32 years, Susan Davis; son, Tyler Davis; daughters, Jessica (David) Smith; Stacey (Zach) Watson; and Jennifer (Daryl) Oldfield; sisters, Shelia Komisar; and Carolyn Wilson; grandsons, Austin Oldfield; and Johnathan Watson; and granddaughters, Isabella Watson; and Penelope Smith.
Visitation was Friday, May 21, 2021 from 3-6 PM in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
A Memorial Service was held following visitation on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6 PM in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at. Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.