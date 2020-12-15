Charles Michael White, 71, born in Lebanon, TN, July 28, 1949 died in Lebanon TN, December 12, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Charles Thurman White and Lillie Mae (Weatherly) White.
Survived by his three children: Staci Whitaker, Charles White, and Candace Fortner; Four grandchildren: Sarabeth Fortner, Grace Fortner, Jacob Fortner, and Hunter Fortner; Four siblings: Charlotte (Ronald) Bilbrey, Stephen (Margie) White, Marlene (Roger) Davidson, and Jeffrey White.
Michael served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Tennessee Correctional System in 2005.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, a private graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lebanon, TN by immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.
