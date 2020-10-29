Charles Ray “Chuck” Sheppard, age 50, of Mt. Juliet,TN, died October 23, 2020. Chuck was a graduate of McGavock High School and attended Tennessee State University. He was employed as a machinist at Cumberland Machine for 23 years. Chuck earned a Black Belt in karate and was a certified scuba and rescue diver. He enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, and deep sea fishing. Chuck was the son of the late, George Washington and Kathenia Mae Conner Sheppard. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Lee Sheppard and his brother, George William “Skipper” Conner.
He is survived by: wife of 27 years – Amie Lawrence Sheppard; son – Trenton Sheppard; daughter – Heather (Daniel) Johnson; sisters – Ruth Ann Cook and Myra Jean (Reed) Tucker; grandchildren – Jack Johnson, Emma Johnson, and Anabelle Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet, TN.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements byBond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com