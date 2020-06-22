CHARLES SCOTT WOODS JR., 69, passed away on June 4, 2020.
Scott was born September 30, 1950 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Charles Scott Woods Sr. & Lucille Paris Miles. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Woods; two beloved sons, Michael Woods & Scotty Woods; two step-children; three grandchildren; his brother and two sisters; a host of nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Scott was a 1968 graduate of Bluefield High School and attended Concord
University obtaining a degree in Business. He finished his education with a
master's degree in Spiritual Studies. He was also a Decorated Air Force
Veteran. In 1980 he began his outstanding 40-year career as a financial
broker, establishing himself as the first Edward Jones Broker in Lebanon,
Tn.
During his time in Lebanon, Scott made many strong relationships and was known as a man who cared deeply about his many clients. He also funded the writing of 2 GRAMMY and GMA DOVE award-winning albums. He reached tens of thousands of people in his position serving at Edward Jones Investments. He was one of the longest-running Jones advisors in the world and was one of
the few to actually meet with Ted Jones. Above all, Scott was a man of the
Lord who was always Studying the Bible and donating to ministries he held
dear.
Visitation will be held on Saturday morning 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in
the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive Lebanon, Tn. 37087. A
Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Pastor
Bo Irvin will officiate the service.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHARGE OF LOCAL ARRANGEMENTS.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007
OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.