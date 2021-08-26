Charles Wilson Patton, age 51 of Smyrna, died Saturday evening, Aug. 21, 2021 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna. Born Feb. 14, 1970, he was the son of Perry Wilson Patton and the late Judy Murphy.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Perry and Dot Patton; daughter, Summer Dawn Patton and son, Conner Dewayne Patton; sister, Terrie Patton; half brothers, Daniel (Natalie) Gladden and Samuel Gladden; step sisters, Terri (Jerry) Downing, Brenda (Tim) Sanders and Lynda (Mike) Shaver; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown with Daniel Gladden officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Mask required at the family's request.