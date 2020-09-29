Charlotte Katherine “Kate” Liddle, age 82 of Mt. Juliet passed away September 29, 2020. Kate was an avid gardener. She enjoyed going to Panama City Beach, playing cards and drinking coffee. She was a proud democrat who kept her TV tuned to CNN. She was very proud of her dogs, Bouncer, Griz and Sam.
Kate was preceded in death by parents, Bryan & Martha Agnes Tollett; son, Richard Allen Andrus; and brothers, Jake Tollett and John Tollett. She is survived by husband of 28 years, Robert “Bobby” Liddle; children, Randy (Joy) Andrus and Deborah (Scott) Fluhart; step-children, Zana Walker and Tommy Liddle; sisters, Frances (Pat) Agee and Amanda Smith; brothers, Tom (Robin) Tollett, Crave Tollett and Bill Tollett; grandchildren, Carrie (Josh) Brittan, Dwayne (Crystal) Parrish, Morgan (Stephen) Westbeld, Zachary Fluhart, Jessica (Gary) Whimbush, Amanda (Tony) Shroder, Shane (Jerri) Walker, Gregg (Delrina) Liddle and Calandra (Marcus) Ewin; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 4 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Trevie Dean officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, October 3rd from 2-4 pm.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com