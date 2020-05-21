Charlotte Morrow Lee, 79, of Gallatin, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was a loving, caring and charismatic lady. There was no one she wouldn’t feed or help. She was kind and considerate, and very knowledgeable about almost every topic of conversation. She would always say, “If you’ll just listen to me, I’m trying to learn you something!” Her hobbies were Word Searches, going to auctions (and always ‘suggesting’ a family member come along with her), knitting and tending to her flowers. She also loved to dance and loved to cook. She was a loving Mother, grandmother, and sister; and was known as “Nanny” to everyone.
In addition to her parents, John L. and Doshia Elise Morrow, Charlotte is preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Rex Lee and Raymond Dalton; her sister, Louella; and a brother, Doug.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Kimberley Williams) Lee; her daughters, Janice (Michael) Johnston and Lindsey (Alan) Kenyon; brothers, Charlie, Harold, and David; sisters, Patricia and Mary; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Steven) Buhrman, Nicholas Wheeler, Elizabeth and Kimberly Lee, Mitchell Dalton, and Alyssa and Zachiery Farley; and three great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 2 until 7 p.m. and again on Friday, May 22, from 11 a.m. until noon at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville followed by a Graveside Service at 2 p.m. at Morrow Cemetery in Columbia, TN. Family will serve as pallbearers.
You may view the obituary or offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com. The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell