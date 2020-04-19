Charlotte Rebecca Cummings, 76, of Gallatin, passed away April 15, 2020. Rebecca was born on Mar. 16, 1944 to the late Tracy and Sephrona Hunter. She was a member of Hartsville Pike Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cummings; sisters, Barbara Brackin and Sue Williams; and brothers, Perry Hunter and Ray Hunter.
She is survived by her sister, Earline Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cummings was laid to rest next to her husband in a private graveside service at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.
