Chase Bentley Fakes, 29, passed away on October 23, 2019.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until noon. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Austin and Mackey Bentley, Gage Bentley, Caleb and Eli Edwards, Brandon Demonbreun, Gavin Sellars, Storm and Luke Sellars.
Chase was baptized on January 9, 2001, he was a craftsman with wood and with words, and he was right with Jesus. He will be forever loved by his family that survives him, parents, Scott and Gina Bentley Fakes; brother, Christian Fakes; grandmother, “Grandmommy” Judy Bentley; grandparents, “Ganny” Kathy and “Pa” Danny Sellars; aunts and uncles: Michelle (Keith) Edwards, Rachel (Barry) Demonbreun, Bruce (Tina) Bentley, Bill Bentley, Judd (Becky) Sellars, and Jade (Melanie) Sellars; and cousins: Brandon and Ashley Demonbreun, Gage, Gracie, Lainey Bentley, Amber Dailey, Austin and Mackey Bentley, Anna, Caleb, Eli, and Gabrielle Edwards, Storm, Luke, and Reese Sellars, and Gavin and Keeley Grace Sellars. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Mackey Bentley. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.