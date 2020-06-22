CHERRY LYNN CHANCE, 73, - Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.B. and Lucille Chance and nephew, Robert Chance. She is survived by daughter, Christina Lokken-Andrews and her husband David Andrews; son, Alan Baker and his wife Tina; sister, Robin (Pat Beaver) Chance; grandchildren, Kelsi (Greg Bakula) Lokken, Chance Andrews, and Daven Andrews; great-grandchildren, Kenzley Lackey and Kayden Bakula; and many
other loving family and friends. Ms. Chance was a bookkeeper, truck driver, avid crafter, and a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle and was a member of Motor Maids Inc.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel (105 Holloway Dr. Lebanon, TN 37087) Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service. Rev. Julie Livinggood will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The American Cancer Society or the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 OBIT LINE
615-444-7700