Cheryl Ann McDonough passed away on September 18, 2020 at age 62. No services are scheduled. Cheryl served in the United States Navy before becoming an interior designer. She loved jewelry and shopping for antiques. She is survived by chosen daughter Angelic (Bill) White-Franklin, mother Judy Rollins, siblings Pamela, Tina, and Johnny Rollins, nephew Duston Maynard, grandchildren Candace Bost, James and Zacary Neal, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Eugene McDonough and daughter Christine Renee McDonough. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
