Chris Groves, a devoted son and brother, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2021 at the age of 45, in Mt. Juliet, TN.
Chris is survived by his parents, Burch and Linda Groves of Mt. Juliet; his brother, Trevor, of Old Hickory, TN; his sister, Angie, of Mt. Juliet, TN; nieces, Nikki and Anniston Groves of Old Hickory, TN; and nephews, Trevor Groves, Jr. of Old Hickory, TN and Ayden Rowe of Mt. Juliet, TN; and his grandmother, Betty Stacy of Chattanooga, TN. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, LaMoin & Edith Groves; his grandfather, Vernon Stacy; and his uncle, David Stacy.
Chris was born in Chattanooga, TN to Butch and Linda Groves on January 20, 1975. Even though his birthplace was in Chattanooga, Chris was a Mt. Juliet boy through and through. He went to high school at Mt. Juliet High School and graduated in 1992. Chris was his mother’s caregiver for the last few years. When he wasn’t helping his sweet mother, you could find him working out at the gym.
Chris loved all things FOOTBALL. He had a true passion and love for the game. He was an avid fan of UT football as well as the TN Titans. He would not miss a game, whether at the stadium or watching on TV. He was also a big ATLANTA Braves fan.
His greatest love was family. Spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews, brought him much joy! Chris was most definitely the “fun” uncle, always ready for a crazy adventure.
Chris will truly be missed by his family and friends!
Funeral service will be held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Friday, January 8th at 2 pm with Keith Groves, Chris’ uncle, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Juliet Memorial Gardens, W. Division St, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Pallbearers are: Brian Jones, Jamie Wyatt, Joel Barnes, Jason Wakefield, Tracy Clay, Jerry Dodd, Shannon Campbell and Brian Rowe. The family will receive friends at visitation on Thursday, January 7th from 4-8 pm and Friday, January 8th from 12-2 pm before the service.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.
