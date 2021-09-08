Christie Lynne Dillon, age 50 of Murfreesboro, passed away August 29, 2021. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Ivo L. “Butch” Dillon and Regina Gail Melton Dillon. She was of the Roman Catholic faith and had been a factory worker. She was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Holtz.
She is survived by a son, Ivo Dillon Johnson; brother, Ivo D. “Buddy” Dillon; step-mother, Patsy Goot Dillon; step-sister, Tammy Rene` Moore; step-brother, Mark Anthony Helton.
A private gathering and memorial service was held Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 6 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Bennett officiating.