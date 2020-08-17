Christopher Allen Stewart- age 53 of Lebanon passed away Wednesday August 5,
2020 at his residence.
Chistopher was born into a "comfortably crazy" family filled with passion
and love. As a child, he was known as the quite one, always there when
someone needed assistance or the embrace of his enriching smile. Christopher
was often overshadowed by his explosive family, but never was he overlooked,
for his loving soul shined through in the most gentle way.
As a young adult, Chris joined the Navy and when he returned home to
Tennessee he began a new life as husband to Patti and father to Eric and
Brian. Later Chris married and adopted Rachael, Rebecca and Richard. Chris
didn't consider biology as the definition of family, as he shared his loving
care to so many others who became a part of his Stewart family. Chris
suffered many hardships with the death of his father, brother, eldest son
and second wife Patti, but that didn't stop him from taking into his arms
and heart so many others who became a part of his extended family.
While Christopher Allen Stewart was not a celebrity or public hero, he was a
champion of THE ART OF BEING HUMANE and a Treasure to all who were blessed
by his meet, greet, and love. PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL WAS IN CHARGE OF
ARRANGEMENTS (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.