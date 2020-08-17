Christopher Allen Stewart

Christopher Allen Stewart- age 53 of Lebanon passed away Wednesday August 5,

2020 at his residence.

Chistopher was born into a "comfortably crazy" family filled with passion

and love. As a child, he was known as the quite one, always there when

someone needed assistance or the embrace of his enriching smile. Christopher

was often overshadowed by his explosive family, but never was he overlooked,

for his loving soul shined through in the most gentle way.

As a young adult, Chris joined the Navy and when he returned home to

Tennessee he began a new life as husband to Patti and father to Eric and

Brian. Later Chris married and adopted Rachael, Rebecca and Richard. Chris

didn't consider biology as the definition of family, as he shared his loving

care to so many others who became a part of his Stewart family. Chris

suffered many hardships with the death of his father, brother, eldest son

and second wife Patti, but that didn't stop him from taking into his arms

and heart so many others who became a part of his extended family.

While Christopher Allen Stewart was not a celebrity or public hero, he was a

champion of THE ART OF BEING HUMANE and a Treasure to all who were blessed

by his meet, greet, and love. PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL WAS IN CHARGE OF

ARRANGEMENTS (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.

www.partlowchapel.com

