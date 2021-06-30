Christopher Blake “Chris” Fry, age 36 of Mount Juliet, passed away June 26, 2021.
He was born March 15, 1985, in Davidson County, Tennessee. He was a 2003 graduate of Mount Juliet High School, and attended One Church in Mount Juliet. He was a loving father and brother, and was a self-employed handyman. He was a skilled carpenter, talented woodworker, loved landscaping and powerlifting.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Tallent Fry; daughter, Blakeley Mae Fry; father and step mother, Gary & Paula Fry; mother, Peggy Johnson Cotham; and two brothers, Gary Fry II and Chad (Melanie) Fry; nephews, Connor & Chase.
Funeral services for Mr. Fry are at 3 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Cultra officiating. Private interment at Mount Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation Thursday 1-3 PM at Ligon & Bobo.