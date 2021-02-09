Christopher David Waller, age 35 of Nashville, TN, died February 4, 2021.
Christopher was born in Akron, OH, on August 14, 1985. He attended Mt. Juliet High School and played baseball and football in youth sports. Christopher was a skilled craftsman, loved art & design, welding, photography, fishing and golfing. Christopher’s witty humor and antics always kept those around him laughing. He loved Jesus and had a kind heart and his heart’s desire was to be a good dad to his kids. He will be greatly missed by family & friends. Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Allman; uncles, Christopher Waller and David Waller and step-brother, Brandon Kirkus.
He is survived by: mother – Lisa (Eddie) Kirkus; father – Renso (Cynthia) Waller; sons – Kayden Zachary Waller and Kyler Slade Waller; step-son – Chandler Carey; sisters – Samantha Waller, January (Jim) Beeler and Tasha Haynes (Joey) Scarazzo; brother – Charlie Haynes; grandparents – Joan Allman, William R. (Joann) Waller and Angel M. Waller; great-grandmother – Doris Hintz; and nephews – Dylan Rankhorn and Dominic Torrence.
Per his wishes, Christopher will be cremated. A gathering of family & friends will take place Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 2pm – 4pm at Agape Church at 3431 Beckwith Rd. Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com