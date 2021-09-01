Christopher James Rodgers, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 30, 2021. Chris was born in Pensacola, FL and was the son of the late, Arthur James Rodgers and Exie Calfee Rodgers. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, where he volunteered many hours of his time. Chris loved studying, researching and teaching God’s word. He was a graduate of Lee University in Cleveland, TN and was employed by Radio Shack for 17 years and retired from Lifeway Christian Resources with 24 years of service. Chris enjoyed fixing everything and working outdoors. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Lee Rodgers.
He is survived by: Wife of 43 years – Debbie Dixon Rodgers; Daughters – Shelley (Jeff) Brown and Kristi (Jeff) Link; Brother – Kevin (Theresa) Rodgers; Grandchildren – Adam Brown, Abby Brown, Emily Link, Andrew Brown and Lily Link; Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Phillip Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet Building Campaign or the Gideons International.
Visitation will be at the church from 5-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time Saturday.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.