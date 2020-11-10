Christopher Jason Mears passed away on November 3, 2020 at age 48.
No public services are scheduled.
Jason was a framer in construction, loved building things, being outdoors, and cooking.
He is survived by children Rachel Mears and Taylor Mears, grandchildren Bryson Lashlee, Jonathan Thomas, and River Mears, siblings Nichole Nation and John Mears, nephews Eric Cummings, Christopher Cummings, and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by mother Donna Mears, and grandparents Irene Bane and Walter Dill.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
